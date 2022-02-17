This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Atlantic Cannabis - Goulds
Atlantic Cultivation Inc. is proud to launch our new retail brand, Atlantic Cannabis, with a new look and quality products that customers have come to know and love. The establishment of the Atlantic Cannabis retail brand strengthens our role as the province’s leading homegrown retailer and producer. Building something great to bring craft quality cannabis in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Leafly member since 2022
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
store Hours (Newfoundland Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
12pm-7pm
Photos of Atlantic Cannabis - Goulds
Show all photos