Great selection of high quality bud in the $5 range. Just tell them you want to look at inexpensive high THC strains and they will point them out.
3.3
10 reviews
First off is how they treat you different on the weekend than during the week. I have never been carded going in on a Tuesday or Wednesday, but have every Friday and Saturday. Also they just jacked the price on almost everything $1 per gram and apx $5 per 1/8. Especially the lower priced strains as there are now almost no 6.99 and they went from 21.99 1/8 to 26-28.99 1/8. The pot I have bought is decent but nothing to write home about. Ive tried Quadra, LA Confidential, Pacific Star, Island Pink, Sensei Star, Keats and Lemon Zkittle and honestly none have been as good as the stuff I used to get from my old dispensary or my old black market friends. Also many are under counted 3.2g instead of 3.5g for an 1/8. And the experience is horrible in comparison. Before it was buying from friends, now I just feel dirty buying from the gov at inflated prices.
Super helpful and friendly. No complaints about the products.
Online store is a joke. First order, had terrible bud. Complained, and was told product is prepackaged before they get it and they don’t see it before shipping.... quality/product control? Second order was 11 days ago and my shipment is still in Richmond after a visit to Victoria for a week.... I live in the opposite direction. I realize this is due to Canada post strike garbage, but maybe they should have picked a different method of delivery. I’m sure all shipping companies would love to get the “weed delivery” contract from the government.
horrible
i have been in twice, partly due to the fact they had run out of my strain 4 hours after opening Oct 17th. i left empty handed the first time and came back 2 weeks later and bought another strain instead this time. The cannabis was ok but tasted very faintly of neem oil - which i dont like and is toxic. I havent been back since and dont think ill return until problems like shortages and non organicly grown product are dealt with.
i did give the store five stars but after noticing duplicate photos on their website, for different flowers, i wouldn't trust the online store.
The bud at this place was not disappointing. I must admit the system they have is very outdated and inefficient. The fact that you have to write down the sku's is tedious and time consuming. The many workers there were knowledgeable about the product and willing to help. The pre-roll prices were slightly confusing to understand and i found that the actual joint itself was on the dryer side. However, i've so far tried 2 strains of the 7 i purchased and they were fantastic. Some very dank cannabis. Would recommend asking the exact THC % of the bud you're interested in because the range is broad on the Info. Cards. All in all, if you wanna make a day trip out to Kamloops, you won't be disappointed.
I'll probably buy it online then make the drive in again.
Awesome location, very nice clean shop. Looks like a apple store mixed with a dispencery!