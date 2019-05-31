Tomp403 on December 5, 2019

I went in to check it out and spoke with a store associate about vapes. She recommended a dry herb vape. I told her I liked the concentrates style. She told me to buy a vape and put tincture in it! Seriously. That would be a disaster. I told her that wouldn’t work and she started asking ME how to use them. 12 employees in there and they want to sell me a vape and put tincture in it. I hope no one else gets that advice. I’ll stick to my local private owned cannabis retail store. This store is a joke.