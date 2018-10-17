talltrees123 on November 25, 2019

Wow, driest weed ever! I've placed a few orders and every single time the weed has been bone dry and of hit and miss quality even if it had been fresh. Looking at the "packed on" date, it's beyond stunning to see dates that are anywhere from 10 - 14 months in the past. And the prices are far far higher than they should be for the quality (or lack thereof) of the product they are selling. The province of BC is the worst weed dealer I've ever encountered. Even worse than the homeless dude that lived in the cemetery on campus and sold weed out of his tent, that was A1 stuff compared to this junk. Right on back to the black market for me; the legal stuff is just too low quality, too stale, and too expensive :-( Get it together government!