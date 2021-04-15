Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Best Budz Cannabis
Why we want to be your Best Budz Being local ourselves, we care about all of you and Brant County means the world to us. We consider ourselves pretty lucky. Everyday we get to work on something we love. We get to meet and hang with all of you, our neighbours, and ensure you get the best quality product and service, locally, right here in Brantford, because our community is awesome.