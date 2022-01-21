WE ARE A STORE FOCUSED ON PROVIDING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY CANNABIS PRODUCTS IN A DOWN TO EARTH AND FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE. We are a family and friends owned and operated Cannabis store that focuses on providing high quality Cannabis with great customer service this enables us to provide a cohesive service to the Cannabis Community. At BestBudz Cannabis you can expect the highest quality products, fair pricing, and a down to earth and friendly staff. Our cannabis is cultivated with the best grade nutrients and our budtenders are some of the most knowledgeable in the industry we have something for everyone. We are a store focused on providing our Customers with the highest quality cannabis products in a down to earth and friendly atmosphere. BestBudz store is dedicated to providing a variety of potent and affordable cannabis flower, extracts and infused products. BestBudz offers competitive prices and rotating daily specials, making us one of the most affordable dispensaries in Metro Hamilton, without sacrificing quality and Customer Service. Our products are Top Sellers that we provide at a great price.