Big River Cannabis is a locally owned and operated Cannabis Store in Clarence-Rockland, Ontario. Established in January, 2020; Big River Cannabis has spent the last few months renovating an iconic building with amazing views of the Ottawa River on Chamberland St in the heart of Rockland.
We’re happy to say that our store is ready to serve the Clarence-Rockland community its Cannabis needs.
Smoke, vape, eat, or grow Cannabis? We got you.
Very nice and bright store. Everything looked very well presented. Digital tablets are there to show inventory and choices. Covid protocols were well respected and the place was spic and span. Good selection of products with a good variety of local producers.