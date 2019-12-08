267 products
CANACA Pre-roll 3 Pack
Valid 12/5/2019 – 12/13/2019
CANACA dose it all!! From flower to Pre-rolls they are here for you! We have our 3 pk of pre-rolls on for $11.99!! Blend 14 @ 14%
Staff picks
BC Rockstar
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
23%
THC
0.03%
CBD
BC Rockstar
Strain
$59.99⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Pink Kush
from San Rafael '71
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
ELATION (Cold Creek Kush)
from DOJA
17.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Moon
from Up Cannabis
6%
THC
9%
CBD
Moon Drops
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 418 Big Dipper
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
19.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
No. 418 Big Dipper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
CABARET
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
HASH PLANT
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
14.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid
from Houseplant
14%
THC
1%
CBD
Houseplant Hybrid
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Stryker (Star Killer)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$54.99⅛ oz
In-store only
BLUE DREAM
from Aurora
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$33.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cannatonic
from Tantalus Labs
0.5%
THC
14%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Shark Shock
from BLISSCO RESERVE
5.9%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Sativa
from Houseplant
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Houseplant Sativa
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
GREEN CUSH
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
ALIEN DAWG
from Canaca
17.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$28.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Indica
from Houseplant
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Houseplant Indica
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Meridian
from Up Cannabis
18%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Meridian
Strain
$11.991 g
In-store only
Summer Jam (White Berry)
from Symbl Cannabis
14%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Summer Jam (White Berry)
Strain
$8.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Indica (Tweed)
from Plain Packaging
12.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Indica (Tweed)
Strain
$21.99⅛ oz
In-store only
MANGO
from Canaca
16.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$28.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghan Kush
from Pure Sunfarms
17%
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Renew
from Solei
21%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Renew
Strain
$7.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DELEHAZE
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Rest (Pink & Bubba Kush)
from COVE
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
NorthStar CBD
from AltaVie
0.5%
THC
13.3%
CBD
NorthStar CBD
Strain
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mango Haze
from Color Cannabis
7%
THC
11%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Punch (Agent Orange)
from Sundial Cannabis
15.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolope
from Aurora
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$32.99⅛ oz
In-store only
LEMON ZKITTLE
from Citizen Stash
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
from AltaVie
14%
THC
2%
CBD
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
Strain
$8.991 g
In-store only
Critical Plus (Skunk & Big Bud)
from BLISSCO RESERVE
19.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$33.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Highlands (Afghan Kush)
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Highlands (Afghan Kush)
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Discovery Series
from AHLOT
18%
THC
6.5%
CBD
Discovery Series
Strain
$59.995 g
In-store only
Velvet Voyager (NYC Diesel)
from Symbl Cannabis
14.32%
THC
4%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
ZEN BERRY (Kish)
from Sundial Cannabis
15%
THC
1%
CBD
Zen
Strain
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MOUNTAIN KUSH (Royal Lemon Kush)
from Peak Leaf
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Kush
from San Rafael '71
20%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Houndstooth (Candyland)
from Tweed
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Bud (Sour Kush & Headband)
from LBS
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sunset Bud (Sour Kush & Headband)
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
JEAN GUY
from Canaca
18.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$28.99⅛ oz
In-store only
1234567