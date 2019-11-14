New.Age.Hippy on April 1, 2020

Awesome little store. I've been coming here since opening day, and I'm glad I have. The products are constantly changing, the staff is friendly, knowledgable and always willing to take the time with a difficult customer like myself. This store feels like the same place I've been going to for years pre-legalization... It feels nice and comfortable, rather than the hospital feel I get at most of the other stores. I love what they are doing with the pricing as well, its a nice throwback to the prices I've been paying my whole life. Keep up the awesome work guys! I will be back.