I gotta say, at first I wasn't sold on them, but they have won me over with their actually pretty good discounts on some items. If you do your homework comparing prices, you can walk away with prices well below both the local privately owned stores, and the government run ones as well. Hopefully their selection will start to fill out over time, because that's the only negative I can come up with, and it's an otherwise perfect review!
terrance_s
on April 4, 2020
Its pretty nice to have a cannabis shop 2 minutes walk from home. Im glad updated thc information is provided on the menu here, it helps me decide before going to the store.
Wish the selection on flowers was a touch bigger but still a fair selection to choose from.
Cannabis store said:
Thanks For The Review!!!
The Blossoming Buds Team!
tayraebisch
on April 3, 2020
I absolutely love coming to this store! I get the best deals and service and as soon as you walk in you feel welcomed and they have the best products in town. If you want a real genuine experience and are looking to make a few friends along the way, this is your store!!
Cannabis store said:
Thanks For The Review!!!
The Blossoming Buds Team!
New.Age.Hippy
on April 1, 2020
Awesome little store. I've been coming here since opening day, and I'm glad I have. The products are constantly changing, the staff is friendly, knowledgable and always willing to take the time with a difficult customer like myself. This store feels like the same place I've been going to for years pre-legalization... It feels nice and comfortable, rather than the hospital feel I get at most of the other stores. I love what they are doing with the pricing as well, its a nice throwback to the prices I've been paying my whole life. Keep up the awesome work guys! I will be back.
Cannabis store said:
Wow! Thanks for the awesome review, The Blossoming Buds Team works hard day in and out to provide for our customers with reliable trustworthy knowledge!
Just in case you missed it,
We are also offering 5% off of any order placed online or by phone,
to help speed up the interactions in-store.
Thanks for the review,
The Blossoming Buds Team!
PussBandit
on February 12, 2020
My New Favorite.
Cannabis store said:
Thanks For The Review!!!
The Blossoming Buds Team!
Justineeblack
on February 11, 2020
Amazing staff & atmosphere 👍🏽
Cannabis store said:
Thanks For The Review!!!
The Blossoming Buds Team!
Victoria.tahara
on February 11, 2020
Really knowledgeable and smart staff. They were super easy to talk to, and really awesome pricing. I will be doing all of my cannabis shopping here .
Cannabis store said:
Thanks For The Review!!!
The Blossoming Buds Team!
Sukhveen
on February 11, 2020
Great selection of strains with even better pricing. Love the atmosphere and the staff! Highly recommended!!!
Cannabis store said:
Thanks For The Review!!!
The Blossoming Buds Team!
Baileysoares
on February 11, 2020
Absolutely amazing new store in town!!!
My new favourite 💚🌿
Cannabis store said:
Thanks For The Review!!!
The Blossoming Buds Team!