Greybeard’s Live Resin Diamonds are made of isolated THCa and formed into "precious stones" that can be broken into the perfect sized dab. GB Live Resin THCA Diamonds - 0.75g for $53.10 plus tax, for a total of $60.00.

Want to try the premium bud but not at the premium price. This is your chance to pick up 3.5g of Carmel's Peanut Butter Breath for $39.82 plus tax, for a total of $45.00.

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.