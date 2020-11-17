Body and Spirit Cannabis is an amazing dispensary located in Toronto. I grab all of my vaporizer products from here and love the service they provide when recommending me 510 cartridges. I would like to start getting into more flower products and I can't wait to go back!
Staff are always polite and take their time when explaining the new cannabis products which arrive weekly. Shopping on their menu makes it easy to see what’s available to pickup in store.
Thanks body and spirit cannabis team!
Body and Spirit is a great legal dispensary. Every time I arrive i'm greeted with warm welcomes and immense knowledge with every visit. Their website is easy to navigate orders and their social media is awesome! I'm glad to see them on leafly:)