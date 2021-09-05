Bogarts Cannabis is a truly locally-owned and family-run shop, with longtime Sarnia/Brights Grove resident Brian McAllister and his family at the helm. A life-long cannabis advocate, Brian saw a tremendous opportunity to bring something special through the Cannabis Industry to his community. Bogarts is not just another large, faceless Franchise in the sea of cannabis stores, with no ties to the community. Our number one priority for customers? Comfort. We understand how intimidating this new world of regulated cannabis can be. Legalization has brought different cannabis-lingo into play, with new technologies and contraptions that can feel overwhelming and inaccessible. Our goal is to ease those concerns and meet all our customers where they’re at in their cannabis journey. The cannabis products and accessories we carry have been carefully selected and vetted with both cannabis “chronics,” beginners, and occasional dabblers in mind. Our staff know cannabis, and we won’t carry products we can’t vouch for ourselves. So come on in, ask questions (and trust us, there’s no such thing as a stupid one!), laugh a little, and hopefully learn a lot! Come visit us at 1002 lakeshore Road in Sarnia Ontario.