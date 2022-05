Checked this place out today as it's one of the newer dispensaries in the area and I was greeted by Celeste, the Manager. She took the time to find out exactly what I was looking for and helped guide me to a strain match while educating me about terpenes. I had no idea they played such a huge role! The prices are competitive and they also have a loyalty program (Bongos Points - How could you not sign up with a name as fun as that?!). Thank you for the help today Celeste and I'll definitely be coming back!!!

