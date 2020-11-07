Last updated:
Your recently viewed
Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Brant Cannabis Co.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
168 CHARING CROSS ST, BRANTFORD, ON
License CROL1176852
debit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9:00am-11:00pm
9:00am-11:00pm
9:00am-11:00pm
9:00am-11:00pm
9:00am-11:00pm
9:00am-11:00pm
9:00am-11:00pm
Photos of Brant Cannabis Co.
Show all photos