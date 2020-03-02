We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Amazing customer service. Was helped by Jameil who took the time to find the right strain for me and provided so much information about all the products in the store. Will be hitting up this store in the future!!!
vlexrs
on April 5, 2020
Liked the nice staff. They are very genuine and don't push to you buy anything you don't need. Very quick in and out. Right off 16th Ave.