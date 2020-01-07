We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I go to the other location but swung by here before heading to a friends place and it's just as great! Lots of parking and great service all around!
montparnasse
on April 7, 2020
Amazing energy from the knowledgeable and really nice staff! Everything was really clean and the atmosphere was welcoming, and the prices are affordable. I will for sure return!!
aintevenlion
on April 6, 2020
Local YYC business with a friendly, engaging, and knowledgeable staff!!! Cheap prices and fantastic selection! Thanks for the great experience.
vlexrs
on April 5, 2020
Quick, friendly and nice staff, easy parking, and very clean
Typical403
on March 8, 2020
Had an amazing experience here. Such talented budtenders that really know their products and are the cheapest in Calgary!! Always kept clean and tidy with easy to read screens with plenty of tablets for a deeper dive into the products.
Cannabis store said:
Thank you so much for visiting Bud Bar on 14th and leaving such a kind review. It's great to hear that you had a positive experience with our budtenders, cleanliness, and store tablets & Screens! We really appreciate you as a customer and hope to see you again. If you have any feedback in the future or have any questions, please do not hesitate to email us at info@budbar.ca :)