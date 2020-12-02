The team at Budders Cannabis, are mostly all experienced cannabis smokers themselves. That means that our staff is just as excited as many of you are for new weed strains to drop. They share the same passion you have for cannabis strains. They enjoy smoking, vaping, edibles and more. The team at Budders does their best to match their customers with the product that best suits them. It's not enough for Budtenders to know what good bud is. Budders staff take the cannabis buying experience to a new level by providing a sense of community. Budders Cannabis in Acton on Queen St E aims to provide you a welcome cannabis dispensary experience. We do not pressure you to buy cannabis products. Come ask any questions you have about how to consume cannabis, vapes, edibles, drinks and more. We have experience assisting a range of cannabis consumers, from first time users to connoisseurs. Our cannabis shop team makes understanding cannabis menu's very simple. You can rely on our trained cannabis staff to know about the latest cannabis strains to hit the market. We've also incorporated cannabis sensory jars into our retail dispensary locations to help our shoppers see and smell the cannabis they are interested in purchasing. Same Day Cannabis Pick-Up in Acton You can now order weed online and pick up at our cannabis dispensary at 372 Queen St E, Acton. Get your Edibles, Acton! If you want a smokeless and odourless way to getting your THC or CBD, check out our wide range of cannabis edibles. Our Cannabis store in Acton offers THC and CBD chocolates, gummies, and soft chews. We also offer the largest variety of cannabis THC beverages. Shop Cannabis Edibles & Beverages at 372 Queen St E, Acton. We’re Acton's Vaporizer Store and Cannabis Dispensary, all in one convenient location. At Budders Cannabis in Acton, we don’t just sell cannabis! We waited over 1 year to get licensed as a cannabis store in York, Ontario! During that time, our store operated as a cannabis vaporizer store and head shop. We helped our customers have access to cannabis vapes, glass bongs, dab rigs, rolling trays, smell proof bags and much more. We have become known for having the best prices on premium cannabis vaporizers and accessories. Get expert advice from our connoisseur level budtenders. We do not pass judgement at Budders Cannabis. We do not make assumptions. We do our best to understand each individual cannabis consumer and offer direction where we appropriately can do so. Buy weed online in Acton Are you in a rush and want to skip the cannabis store line? No worries, we got you covered. At Budders Cannabis on Queen St WE, we’ve made it even more convenient for you to buy cannabis online. You can just browse our online cannabis shop and get your weed within minutes of ordering.