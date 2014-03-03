Promotions
Visit us on the last Monday of every month to receive $5.00 off purchases over $30.00 and put your name into a draw to win a prize from one of our local shops right here in Kitsalano. We also serve tasty sweet and savoury treats to enhance your Buddha Barn experience. Member's from other dispensaries are welcome to enter our draw and discount.
See you soon
Join us for a beautiful evening of guided meditation. Perfect for people new to meditation. Wednesday July 30th, 2014 at Buddha Barn Time 6:45 PM-8 PM (please arrive before 7 PM) *Limited seating please call to reserve* 604-739-9456
For better results in meditation, it is advised to eat something healthy an hour before the practice.
Sativa Dominate. 100% of profits go towards The SPCA, BC Cancer foundation, Canada Helps- The society of transition houses for women.
$8.00 a Gram $25.00 for 3.5 Grams
Indica Dominate, aromatic of Blue cheese, tasty. All profits go towards the SPCA, BC Cancer Foundation and Canada Helps- Society of transition house for women
$8.00 Gram and $25.00 for 3.5 Grams
