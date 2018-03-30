this is the best store ever. when you walk in you can feel the euphoria start to kick in from the smell and lighting effects. then the friendly and extremely knowledgeable staff greets you and help you find exactly the right medicine for your individual needs. the product is fantastic. it's not totally uncommon that I have been standing there for 30 minutes talking about the effects and quality. it's so hard to pick haha. anyways all in all a very good shop would recommend to anyone and it's very easy to get setup! best of all you can tell the people there really want to help you and that the buds will always be of exceptional quality!