Serving Peachland, West Kelowna, Summerland and beyond! Budding Creations Cannabis is your local, family-owned, one-stop cannabis retailer! Whether you’re an experienced connoisseur or a first-time buyer, our knowledgeable and friendly team of budtenders is here to make you feel welcome! We think you'll love our wide selection of cannabis products and thoughtfully selected accessories, but if we don't have what you're looking for, just let us know and we'll do our best to get it in stock for you! We hope to see you soon!"