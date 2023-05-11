241 products | Last updated:
Budside - Weston Road
Discover Budside, your premier destination for top-quality cannabis in the heart of Weston! Visit our boutique store for curated marijuana strains, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates & accessories. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to guide you to the perfect cannabis experience. Conveniently located, we're dedicated to supporting our community & promoting responsible consumption. Newcomer or enthusiast, Budside Toronto is your ultimate cannabis haven. We offer fast weed delivery services. See you soon!
2191 Weston Rd, York, ON
License CRSA1304892
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreationaldelivery
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm
