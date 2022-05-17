dispensary
Recreational
Budssmoke - Sundridge
Sundridge, ON
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
10425 Hwy 124, Unit B, Sundridge, ON
License CRSA1234627
StorefrontADA accessibleCanada lpRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm