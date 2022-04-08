Calyxia Cannabis Co. is a locally owned & operated boutique Winnipeg dispensary focused on providing high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming, inclusive, and highly designed space. We are conveniently located in front of the Norwood Beer Store on Marion Street with an accessible entrance & ample parking available. We’re here to guide your journey, regardless of intent or experience. So, start here and get ready to inhale, exhale, and elevate.