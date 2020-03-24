I appreciated the phone courtesy Tina gave me and liked the recommendation. I appreciated the quality of response and care and attention to my special need. I know how to improve service for small and medium sized businesses using consultative advisory selling so I gave you a 4 for that because I know what has to happen to make it a 5. At least I hope so or my training will go out the window. And the atmosphere Tina created for me was pleasant. so a 5 there