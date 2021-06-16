Camp Cannabis Manifesto One Love Be Kind. Equality and diversity reign at Camp Cannabis. We dance with rainbows and share the love for a pot-o-gold with all consenting adult members of our community, regardless of their pronouns, pantones and cultural identity. Respect Your Buds Like campers who gather around a fire at night, Camp Cannabis is a place where the canna-curious and canna-connoisseurs naturally unite. Everyone's feedback is valued and all campfire stories are welcome. High Quality Our trading post is fairly priced and stocked with high-quality cannabis and accessories, for every kind of cannabis journey. Higher Learning We are educated guides, not sales associates. Our Budtenders are here to listen and steer our customers towards their intended cannabis path. We teach consumers to "Choose Your Own Adventure". Support Local Community is our most valued resource and supporting local is our jam. We choose to collaborate with local growers, Canadian artists, innovators and small businesses. It takes a village, and we're part of your camp. Tree Huggers We are united stewards of this ship we call earth. We love our planet and strive to save it by adhering to sustainable and eco-friendly business and operational practices.