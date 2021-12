This is the best cannabis shop I have ever been into! The staff are knowledgeable and friendly! The way the store is set up you can walk around and shop! You don't have to stand in a line and try and choose from a menu. They are a legit headshop and dispensary, it really is my one stop shop! If you haven't been, you need to check it out and see for yourself! All my buddies started going here once they saw how good the prices were!