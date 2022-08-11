New manager or owners maybe? Maybe not.... either way went from friendly and decent to douchy and dogshit. I have no time to be overlooked by some dipshit kid who thinks slanging tax weed is work. Sell me shit or fuck off. Lazy, cocky and stupid best explains the staff. Too bad but oh well, shits mickey and theres one every block
