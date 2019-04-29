Clearly the guys with the negative comments hate their lives and feel the need to make up bad reviews. This is the best dispensary in the city with the cheapest prices. Also before you leave a bad review maybe do some research into how this industry works
beautiful laid out store with very knowledgeable staff, I love their dog dezzy, they are pet friendly and open until 2am!!!!
I was also blown away with they're weekly strains and that they have way better prices than what I've seen downtown everywhere else