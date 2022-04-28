Canna Cabana - Elmvale Acres
722.8 km away
In-store purchasing only
426 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Canna Cabana - Elmvale Acres
Leafly member since 2022
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
Photos of Canna Cabana - Elmvale Acres
Show all photos