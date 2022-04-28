Tired of feeling like a criminal. There are clearly serious management issues with the Waterloo branch. When they opened vibe in there was great, dogs welcomed, was a fun atmosphere. That lasted about a month. About half of the time I would go in there the staff was outright hostile if I ask them to recommend me something. So I started ordering online. Today I went in to pickup an order I paid for online with a passport. Apparently that was not enough ID. I'm in the store ~every other week and I would say about 50% of the time the clerk tries to not give me my order. They've tried to turn me away because they read my middle name as my last name and said if I really ordered it I should have put my middle name on my order. I had to fight with them on how middle names worked. Well today I was not up for the fight, I'm pretty sick of feeling like a criminal, if you're looking for a dispensary uptown please seek out one of the many other excellent venues. If you work here I am sorry, I cannot imagine the animosity coming down the pipe that makes a weed store such a hostile environment.