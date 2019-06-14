New Leaf was my first experience with recreational. Very knowledgeable, friendly staff. Decent selection with varied prices, little bit of everything. Really great prices on high end vapes like Firefly2, too good to pass up. Will deff be a regular. Still too early to really rate quality as consistency in strains is a major consideration for me.
Products priced right and it's clean but everytime I'm in here everyone feels so scripted and phoney like talking to a machine.they need more people who smoke their product to work there so they sound more real. I dislike that it often feels rushed like they just want you to order and get out like a fast food restaurant. This places lacks chill