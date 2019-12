Wizardswears1869 on December 27, 2018

Very unhappy with the quality of glass pieces they are selling. Pretty sure Evolution doesnt use tempered glass and is ripping off designs from Diamond glass. I got a beautiful bubbler over the holidays that lasted one hoot, little bit of flame near the piece and it cracked. Called right away to see if they guarantee the product but of course once used you cant return. I would highly recommend going for a known bong brand first. I just walked into another place in my hometown that was selling my exact bubbler but by Diamond. And you can see the difference in clarity and quality.