Canna Cold Lake is a group of professionals that holds a higher standard for both quality product and service. Our clients privacy and satisfaction are our top priority. we are a 100% Metis and Locally Owned Retail Cannabis Store.
Our mission is to provide to our customers a place to purchase clean and safe Cannabis and Cannabis Accessories provided through the AGLC.
absolutely love this shop, they are always super friendly and helpful
I know they might not have a lot on the counter but they have a nice board with lots of products posted
great selection of sativas, hybrids and indicas