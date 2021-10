CANNA NORTH WAS STARTED WITH ONE THING AT THE TOP OF ITS MIND - TAKING CARE OF THE LITTLE GUY. THAT MEANT MAKING OUR FIRST PRIORITY THE CUSTOMER WHO CARES MOST ABOUT THE CANNABIS RATHER THAN THE FANCY PACKAGE - THE CUSTOMER WHO YEARNS FOR THE GOOD OLD DAYS, WITHOUT THE BULLSH*T. WE AIM TO CHANGE THE WAY THAT LEGAL CANNABIS IS PERCEIVED AND SOLD RECREATIONALLY SO THAT OUR LEGACY CUSTOMERS, AT LAST, WILL HAVE A STORE THAT CATERS TO THEM FIRST.