454 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Cannabis Bazaar - Kingston
Finest Selection of Cannabis Now that Canada has legalized cannabis , we can finally start to explore and study the effects and possibilities cannabis has to offer. And we at Cannabis Bazaar want to be your guide through these exciting times. Everyone at Cannabis Bazaar strives to learn and experience as much as we can to help answer any questions one might have. As well as make your experience the best it can be!
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9am
10am-9pm
11am-6pm
Photos of Cannabis Bazaar - Kingston
Show all photos