Ograshaxa on December 5, 2019

Really enjoy the whole vibe of this place. From the moment you walk in the door it is on brand with the cabin feel. They brought the outside in and it is amazing. The staff is super friendly and informative on the strains they are selling. If you’re new to the use of any strains or products they happily will talk you through it and assist in finding what works for you. Also super honest, if they know a strain is on the dryer end they will inform you and give you tips and tricks to make everything turn out perfect (thanks for the tip about the humidifier pack!!). Pretty good variety. I do hope that as they expand and more people try them out they will get more of a variety, and specialty items. Seriously check this place out. It is definitely worth it.