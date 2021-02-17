This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Cannabis Grey Bruce Southampton
Cannabis Grey Bruce connects consumers with knowledgeable staff to make informed decisions about their product choice in a relaxed professional retail environment. It’s an experience where our consumers can leave feeling enlightened. With the right product, we here at Cannabis Grey Bruce will take care of your mind, body and soul.
Leafly member since 2021
storefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
Photos of Cannabis Grey Bruce Southampton
Show all photos