Okay so first thing I'll say to this is over the years I spend between $300 and $500 a month at this place I've complained a few times about bags being open or tubs I mentioned that in one of the tubs there was two different strains of weed One was 30 $40 an ounce garbage you can buy online and the other half was the actual product. . Their joints are so stale you light it one Puff the whole joints gone. Their product that is in the building if it hasn't been sold over the last 3 years it's the same weed that's been there for 3 years ... Recently I bought a half ounce of OS I buy this all the time but from government dispensaries now The half ounce that I bought was under by 5 grams I brought my scale I brought the bag immediately back within 5-10 minutes of me opening the package. I weighed the other two bags of os there I think one of them was under but he took it away from the scale so quick They did not reimburse me they did not exchange the bag that I had for a bag that was of weight .. They banned Me for 6 months because I complained about it and stated that if I do buy anything there that I'd be weighing it at the table in front of the staff to confirm that it is at proper weight There's two staff that work there one has been there the whole time she's shifty as hell and I think she's the one that's been opening packages and exchanging for herself what she wishes for I mentioned that and they took no action they didn't look into it nothing there are 18 other people in Fraser lake that are unsatisfied with this place and go elsewhere because they have received package that has nothing in it or was under or the package was open this is an ongoing thing here this place should be closed The other staff member he Worked at other places in the community and once he was fired from the one place I know they do not have a product loss of 1,000 to 1,500 a month . The people that run this place are racist against first Nations people .. I've heard a couple comments from 3 their staff in the bar n other businesses they own ... Again this is not a good business I do not support them I don't like their business practices they are unprofessional And I have complained to the government about their antics I hope they get closed