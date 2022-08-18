Our goal is to cultivate an efficient, educational, and enjoyable experience for every guest who walks through our doors. In a Cannabis Jacks store, we keep it simple, offer a fresh perspective and ensure a convenient way to access quality cannabis.. Think of it as kicking back with your ol' buddy Jack… For us, launching Cannabis Jacks was an opportunity to take pride in our work and help others to do the same. Whether this is travelled land or new territory, we've created a fresh perspective to retail cannabis, where the guest experience is paramount. With our flagship location in Sault Ste. Marie, and partnerships with local Licensees across Ontario, we're excited to become a part of your community and hope to see you soon. It's always a great day at Cannabis Jacks...