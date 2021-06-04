This store’s menu is not available
Cannabis Stop Inc.
Welcome to Cannabis Stop Inc! Locally owned and operated, Shelburne’s first cannabis dispensary boasts a carefully curated hand picked collection of cannabis products ranging from flower to concentrates and everything in between. Our knowledgeable staff is committed to serving you with a personalized cannabis experience that meets your unique needs.
171 Main Street W, Shelburne, ON
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-6pm
