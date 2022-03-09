CANNABIS XPRESS - BEETON
591.2 km away
Pickup available Free No minimum
1 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
CANNABIS XPRESS - BEETON
Leafly member since 2022
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
12pm-8pm
Photos of CANNABIS XPRESS - BEETON
Show all photos