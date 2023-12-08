CANNABIS XPRESS- Grand Bay- Westfield
About this store
CANNABIS XPRESS 441 Woolastock Drive, Grand Bay-Westfield, is your nearest legal recreational cannabis retail store and dispensary conveniently located in Grand Bay-Westfield, near the corner of Woolastock Drive and River Valley Drive, just down the street from Westfield Golf and Country Club. We are located on the main floor of a house and have free parking available. Our store is small but makes up for it in pricing and selection. We have all of your favorite: flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, beverages, topicals, extracts, oils, capsules, and accessories, we are ready to meet all of your cannabis needs in true XPRESS fashion! While we are proud to call Grand Bay-Westfield home, we also make it easy to access cannabis products and accessories from St. John and surrounding areas. For the highest quality, lowest prices, and knowledgeable staff come visit our store in Grand Bay-Westfield today!