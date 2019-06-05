Tfunk88 on July 8, 2019

I love it here. I have been to all the stores in the area and they are the most friendly and knowledgeable. It’s very clean/inviting. Prices are much better than where I was going before. I bought 7g of 2 strains recommended (both Indica) and it was exactly as described. I didn’t know they are dog friendly but I’ll be bringing my dog in next time. So that’s a bonus. Only piece of advice: open up the drive through.