I love it here. I have been to all the stores in the area and they are the most friendly and knowledgeable. It’s very clean/inviting. Prices are much better than where I was going before.
I bought 7g of 2 strains recommended (both Indica) and it was exactly as described. I didn’t know they are dog friendly but I’ll be bringing my dog in next time. So that’s a bonus.
Only piece of advice: open up the drive through.
Lily112
on July 1, 2019
I came in for the first time and they were very helpful and knowledgeable, great selection. I'll be coming back
Vinnie-C-
on June 22, 2019
Beautiful store. My first visit was a great experience, the couple working (owners I think) were lovely people with excellent knowledge on their products, I even learned something. This is now my go to location.