We came in when we were visiting the area for a ski trip. We ended up chatting with the owner and the manager for quite some time. They are super nice people and really knowledgeable. They can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We were really happy with our experience and will definitely be back when we return to Golden. We’re also grateful Canada is legal!