SilverNyx on August 16, 2019

Excellent location, this is one of my favourite cannabis shops. The staff are extremely knowledgeable and always have excellent alternative suggestions if they don’t have what I went there for. The staff are also very friendly and pleasant to chat with. The atmosphere is comfortable and professional. I wish the shop was a little bit larger but it’s cozy and the layout makes it feel less like a typical “keep it moving” storefront.