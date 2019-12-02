Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Loved the atmosphere; no pressure to buy and all the staff were knowledgeable! They answered all my questions and they even have this great order system that makes me feel like I am in control of my own choices!
And there’s two stores; Boutique & Lounge! One behind PizzaHut and one over by Mr. Mikes! Both close to work and home!
Will definitely be coming back! Thanks for the awesome service!