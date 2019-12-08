207 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 75
Show All 105
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
All Products
Canaca Select - OG Kush - 3.5g
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Edison - Casa Blanca - 1g
from Edison - Casa Blanca - 1g
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.99each
In-store only
UP - Gems - 3.5g
from Up - Gems - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
San Rafael 71' - Pink Kush - 3.5g
from San Rafael 71' - Pink Kush
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast - Quadra - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.99each
In-store only
AHLOT - Cannabis Collections: Discovery Series Volume 1 - 5g
from AHLOT - Cannabis Collections: Discovery Series Volume 1 - 5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$63.99each
In-store only
Aurora - MK Ultra - 3.5g
from Aurora - MK Ultra - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
San Rafael 71' - Great White Shark - 3.5g
from San Rafael 71' - Great White Shark - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
Namaste - Shishkaberry - 3.5g
from Namaste - Shishkaberry - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Edison - Casa Blanca - 7g
from Edison - Casa Blanca - 7g
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.99each
In-store only
Canaca Select - Great North CBD - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.99each
In-store only
The Batch - Half Quarter - 3.5g
from The Batch
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Balmoral - 3.5g
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Edison - Casa Blanca - 3.5g
from Edison - Casa Blanca - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
UP - Eldo - 3.5g
from UP - Eldo
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Alta-Vie - Harmonic - 3.5g
from Alta-Vie - Harmonic - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
Canaca - White Widow - 3.5g
from Canaca - White Widow - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.99each
In-store only
Edison - La Strada - 1g
from Edison - La Strada - 1g
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.99each
In-store only
San Rafael 71' - Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from San Rafael 71 - Purple Chitral - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo - 3.5g
from Edison - Rio Bravo - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
Sundial Calm - Zen Berry - 3.5g
from Sundial Calm - Zen Berry 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Ruxton - 3.5g
from Broken Coast - Ruxton - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.99each
In-store only
Sundial Lift - Citrus Punch - 1g
from Sundial Lift
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.99each
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke - Rise - 3.5g
from Tokyo Smoke
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.99each
In-store only
Up - Grace - 3.5g
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 1g
from Aurora - Banana Split - 1g
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora - Banana Split - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 1g
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Boaty McBoatface - 3.5g
from Tweed - Boaty McBoatface - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Edison - City Lights - 3.5g
from Edison - City Lights - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
DNA Genetics - Kosher Kush - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Edison - Lola Montes - 1g
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.99each
In-store only
Edison - Lola Montes - 3.5g
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
LBS - Moonbeam - 3.5g
from LBS - Moonbeam - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo - 1g
from Edison - Rio Bravo - 1g
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.99each
In-store only
LBS - Sunset - 3.5g
from LBS - Sunset - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Galiano - 3.5g
from Broken Coast - Galliano - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Bakerstreet - 3.5g
from Tweed - Bakerstreet - 3.5g
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Edison - City Lights - 7g
from Edison - City Lights - 7g
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.99each
In-store only
123456