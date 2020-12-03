https://youtu.be/tc_Y17j6kdk Each of the 3 Civilian shops have some of the best staff in the city! From the second I walked through the doors I felt like a friend or a neighbor. I was comfortable but didn't feel like I was in a store thats way too posh for the likes of my bank account. It was sophisticated and modern but simple. The branded merchandise is of high quality and the simplistic design offers to the sophistication of the brand, and at amazing price points! I will gladly wear my merch and puff with a smile on my face! Thanks Ben and all the Civilian staff for making this dispensary the rose 🌹 in a field of dandelions!