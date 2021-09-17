Civillian House of Cannabis - Queen St. W
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Sorry, we couldn't find any nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Civillian House of Cannabis - Queen St. W
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
734 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
storefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-11pm
11am-8pm
Photos of Civillian House of Cannabis - Queen St. W
Show all photos