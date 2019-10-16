This place as the best selection of pre-rolls and cartridges I have seen in a dispensary so far and I have been to many!! Shak is the man and will always take good care of you regardless if your only buying a pre-roll or an ounce. The selection is always being rotated around which I love because you will always see something new to give a try instead of the same old products that everywhere carries. If your looking for the best service with no pressure sales then go see Shak at Cloud 420 and I'm sure you'll see the difference between customer service here compared to everywhere else. Absolutely love this place!!